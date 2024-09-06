Tennis attire is everywhere. Credit the pandemic, social media and pickleball

While tennis fans savor the last matches of the U.S. Open, a subset of viewers have watched the tournament as a source of fashion inspiration. It may have escaped people who don’t pay attention to clothing styles, but cities from Australia to America are awash in pleated skirts, tennis dresses and other attire that can make everyone look like they possess a respectable backhand. The “tenniscore” trend owes its timing to multiple factors, including the coronavirus pandemic and the popularity of pickleball. Brands such as Nike, Fila and Adidas, as well as luxury labels like Gucci and discount retailers like Target, have rolled out collections of sleek tank tops, skorts and sweaters to capture the momentum.

