UN-backed human rights experts seek wider arms embargo, ‘impartial force’ deployed to war-torn Sudan

GENEVA (AP) — U.N.-backed human rights investigators are urging the creation of an “independent and impartial force” to protect civilians in Sudan’s war. The fact-finding mission is blaming both sides for war crimes including murder, mutilation and torture and warning that countries that arm and finance them could be complicit. It also accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and allies that are fighting Sudan’s army of crimes against humanity including rape, sexual slavery and persecution on ethnic or gender grounds. Thousands have been killed and over 10 million displaced since the war erupted in April last year.

