Walz says Gaza demonstrators are protesting for ‘all the right reasons’ while condemning Hamas

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz said Thursday that those protesting American support for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza are doing so for “all the right reasons,” as the Democratic ticket looks to balance its support for Israel with the humanitarian plight of civilians in the war-torn enclave. Walz’ comments came in an interview with a local Michigan public radio station — a state with a large Muslim-American population that is also a potentially pivotal swing state in this November’s election. His comment appeared to mark tonal shift, though not a policy one, from the steadfast support for Israel that Vice President Kamala Harris espoused at the Democratic National Convention last month.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.