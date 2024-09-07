Algeria’s aging president is expected to breeze to a second term in Saturday’s election
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerians are voting Saturday for president. The current president of the gas-rich North African nation, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, is expected to breeze to victory over two challengers. The real question will be voter turnout. To cement his legitimacy, Tebboune hopes not only to win but also to outpace the low voter turnout that marred his first victory in 2019. It’s been five years since a popular protest movement led to the ouster of Algeria’s former octogenarian president after two decades. It’s expected that a second term for Tebboune would further entrench the power of Algeria’s ruling elite.