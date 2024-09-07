Kenyan officials remove bodies as they try to confirm the death toll from a school dormitory fire

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Officials have begun removing the bodies of children who burned to death in a school dormitory in central Kenya on Sunday as they try to account for dozens of boys who are still missing. Eighteen boys aged between 10 and 14 are known to have died and 27 were hospitalized after the Thursday night fire at Hillside Endarasha Primary school, but 70 others are still unaccounted-for. Anxious parents who had been waiting all day for news about their children were on Friday evening allowed to see what remained of the dormitory. Some parents broke down as they left the scene. The country’s president declared three days of mourning. Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

