UK and Irish leaders meet in Dublin as they try to rest relations after Brexit tensions

Published 7:50 AM

DUBLIN (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is meeting his Irish counterpart, in what is being billed as an attempt to reset relations between the two countries after years of tensions following the U.K.’s departure from the European Union. Starmer’s visit Saturday to meet Irish premier Simon Harris is the first by a British leader to Ireland for five years. It is a further sign that the two wish to deepen relations, on economic and security matters. Harris was the first international leader Starmer hosted following his Labour Party’s landslide election victory on July 4.

