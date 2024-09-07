‘Wicked’ director Jon M. Chu on ‘shooting the moon,’ casting Ariana Grande and growing 9M tulips

NEW YORK (AP) — “Musical” has been a dirty word in marketing some recent song-and-dance studio films, but there’s no avoiding it in bringing “Wicked” to the big screen. “Wicked” is one of the fall’s biggest gambles not just because it’s been split in two, but because it’s going all-out for a big-screen, song-and-dance spectacular at a time when other films have sought to shroud their musical underpinnings. In an interview, director Jon M. Chu talks about “shooting the moon,” casting Ariana Grande and why he grew nine million tulips. Universal Pictures will release “Wicked” Nov. 22.

