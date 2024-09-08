A Colorado State Patrol trooper is shot while parked along a highway and kills gunman
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado State Patrol trooper is recovering after he was shot in the arm during a shootout near Denver that left the gunman dead. The Denver Post reports Cpl. Tye Simcox was in his parked pickup in the center median of U.S. 36 on Saturday afternoon when a passing driver fired at him multiple times with a semi-automatic pistol. The gunman then pulled over, got out of his vehicle and fired more shots through the windshield of the marked patrol vehicle. Simcox got out of the truck with his rifle and returned fire, killing the suspect.