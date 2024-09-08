Congress takes up a series of bills targeting China, from drones to drugs

WASHINGTON (AP) — How to curb and counter China’s influence and power will dominate the U.S. House’s first week back from summer break. Lawmakers are taking up a series of measures targeting Beijing through its biotech companies, drones and electric vehicles. Washington views Beijing as its biggest geopolitical rival, and the legislation is touted as ensuring the U.S. prevails in the competition. Many of the bills scheduled for a vote this week appear to have both Republican and Democratic support. The Chinese Embassy called the legislation “new McCarthyism” that will interfere with relations between the two countries and hurt America’s image.

