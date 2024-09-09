47 inmates escape from a prison in Liberia

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Authorities in Liberia say that dozens of inmates have escaped from a maximum security prison outside the country’s capital over the weekend. The Justice Ministry said in a statement on Monday that the initial investigations found that the inmates were able to escape the prison in Kakata because of a breach in the prison security system. Prisons in Liberia are often severely overcrowded and inmates lack access to enough food and basic medical care.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.