A federal judge tosses a lawsuit over the ban on recorded inmate interviews in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit trying to overturn the South Carolina prison system’s baning on-camera, in-person interviews with inmates or recording their phone calls for broadcast. The American Civil Liberties Union wanted to air a podcast with a death row inmate and also represents a transgender woman who wants to speak in her own words about the lawsuit over denial of care. A federal judge said in a ruling last week that the government can restrict free speech rights in areas it controls that aren’t public. The prison system says the policy protects crime victims and prevents inmates from getting notoriety. Inmates can exchange letters with reporters.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.