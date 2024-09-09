An Oregon man is charged in the killing of a nurse days after her wedding

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon nurse was found dead after not showing up for work just days after getting married in Hawaii, and her neighbor was to appear in court Monday on murder charges, authorities said.

Bryce Schubert, 27, was charged in connection with the killing of Melissa Jubane, 32, the Beaverton Police Department said in a statement early Saturday. Jubane was reported missing on Wednesday when she failed to show up for work at Providence St. Vincent Hospital in Portland.

“This comes as a shock to us all and she is mourned by her co-workers,” Providence said in a statement.

Jubane had just married her partner, Bryan Llantero, in Hawaii in late August, KHON-TV reported. Her mother-in-law told the station that the newlyweds returned to the U.S. mainland on Sept. 1 and enjoyed the Labor Day holiday before Jubane returned to work on Tuesday and Llantero, an active duty U.S. Navy member, reported for work in Washington state.

After Jubane missed her Wednesday morning shift, police conducted a welfare check at her apartment in Beaverton, a Portland suburb. She was not there, and her phone appeared to be off, police said. Police entered her name as a missing person in national law enforcement databases.

Police said their investigation linked Schubert to Jubane’s disappearance and that her remains had been found. The statement, issued Saturday, didn’t provide more details because the investigation is continuing.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office jail roster showed Schubert was in custody Monday morning. He was set to appear in court for arraignment later in the day, according to spokespersons for the county, its district attorney’s office and Beaverton police.

The court will address Schubert’s legal representation at the arraignment, Washington County spokesperson Stephen Mayer said in an email in response to questions about whether a defense attorney who might speak on his behalf had been assigned to his case.

The Oregon Nurses Association planned to hold a vigil for Jubane Monday evening in a park near the hospital where she worked.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of Melissa during this incredibly difficult time. We stand with our community in mourning and offer our full support to all those impacted by this devastating loss,” the labor union said.