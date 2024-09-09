Death of 3-year-old girl left in vehicle for hours in triple-digit Arizona heat under investigation
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl who was left in a vehicle for more than two hours in triple-digit heat. They say the girl’s family had returned home from an outing at a park around 2:30 p.m. Sunday and nobody realized she was still in the SUV parked outside. Police responded to reports of an unresponsive child around 5 p.m. Officers tried to revive her with chest compressions and a defibrillator until paramedics arrived and rushed her to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The name of the child and her parents haven’t been released and police say no arrests have been made at this point.