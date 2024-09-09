Death of 3-year-old girl left in vehicle for hours in triple-digit Arizona heat under investigation

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl who was left in a vehicle for more than two hours in triple-digit heat. They say the girl’s family had returned home from an outing at a park around 2:30 p.m. Sunday and nobody realized she was still in the SUV parked outside. Police responded to reports of an unresponsive child around 5 p.m. Officers tried to revive her with chest compressions and a defibrillator until paramedics arrived and rushed her to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The name of the child and her parents haven’t been released and police say no arrests have been made at this point.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.