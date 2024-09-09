Skip to Content
News

El Salvador’s police director and a fugitive banker are among 9 dead in a helicopter crash

By
Published 9:39 AM

Associated Press

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s military says the national police director, other high-ranking police officials and a fugitive banker were among nine people killed in a military helicopter crash in a rural part of the country. The crash on Sunday night is being investigated. It occurred after the banker, Manuel Coto, was captured in Honduras over the weekend and handed over to Salvadoran authorities at the border. El Salvador’s president says in a post on X that “what happened cannot remain as a simple ‘accident’” and must be investigated thoroughly.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content