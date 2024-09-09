IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—The Meppen Canal Trail opened Monday, providing a new pathway for the community of Idaho Falls to enjoy.

The new two-mile paved section of the trail is designed to give community members more recreational opportunities and make things safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The multi-use trail enhances the City of Idaho Falls’ expansive trail system.

"The Meppen Canal Trail opens up more opportunities for us to experience outdoors and to strengthen the bonds between not only the City of Idaho Falls, but now the city of Ammon. We now have another great connection between two great communities right here in the Idaho Falls greater area," said the City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department Director of Idaho Falls, PJ Holm.

The Meppen Canal Trail gives access to the 3 miles of canal trails that opened in 2021. The trail is among more than 30 miles of paved trails in Idaho Falls.

The full canal trail system provides connection from the College of Eastern Idaho to the center of Idaho Falls.

The Meppen Canal Trail is part of the City of Idaho Falls' "Connecting Our Community" plan, a comprehensive strategy meant to link Idaho Falls with neighboring communities like Ammon, Iona, Ucon, and the Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization service area. More about the plan can be found here.