New Hampshire governor helps save man choking on lobster roll at seafood festival contest

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu came to the aid of a contestant choking on a lobster roll at a seafood festival eating contest. He used the Heimlich manuever on the contestant, Christian Moreno, who recovered and resumed eating at the Hampton Beach competition on Sunday. Participants had 10 minutes to eat the New England sandwiches stuffed with lobster and served on a hot dog-style bun. A video account shows Moreno ate about two when he started choking and tapped his chest. Sununu rushed out a short time later, put his arms around Moreno and began abdominal thrusts. WMUR-TV reports he got in several before first responders took over.

