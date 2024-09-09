New Hampshire primary voters to pick candidates for short but intense general election campaigns

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire primary voters are picking candidates for governor, Congress and the entire state Legislature. Tuesday’s outcomes will set the stage for short but intense general election campaigns. New Hampshire is among the last states to hold state primary elections. That leaves the winners just eight weeks to woo voters before Nov. 5. Two of the top races are extra competitive, with no incumbent running: Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is not seeking a fifth term, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster is retiring after six terms representing the 2nd Congressional District. U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas faces no significant challenge in the 1st District Democratic primary, while seven candidates are in the Republicans contest.

