Norfolk Southern railroad says its CEO is under investigation for alleged ethical lapses

Norfolk Southern’s board has confirmed that the railroad’s CEO Alan Shaw is under investigation for potential ethical lapses. A spokeswoman for the Atlanta-based railroad declined to offer any additional details Monday about the nature of the allegations against Shaw, who has been CEO since May 2022. Shaw has been under tremendous pressure. First, he had to deal with the worst railroad disaster in the past decade after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, in February 2023. Then this year, he had to fight to keep his job after activist investor Ancora Holdings tried to take control of the railroad and reform its operations, starting with firing Shaw.

