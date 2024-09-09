The Taliban’s repression of women in Afghanistan is outrageous, the UN rights chief says

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.N. rights chief says the Taliban’s repressive control over women and girls is unparalleled and will jeopardize Afghanistan’s future. Volker Türk said new morality laws that ban women’s voices and bare faces in public, along with sweeping bans on education and most jobs, are outrageous and amount to systematic gender persecution. The Taliban were not immediately available for comment. The Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021 during the final weeks of U.S. and NATO withdrawal. They have excluded women from most areas of public life.

