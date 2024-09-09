This year’s $890,000 Balzan Prizes awared for research on aging, restorative justice, climate crisis

MILAN (AP) — An Australian criminologist specializing in restorative justice and a U.S. scientist whose work has helped address the climate crisis are among the winners of this year’s Balzan Prize. The four annual prizes by the International Balzan Foundation recognize outstanding achievements in the humanities and natural sciences with a $890,000 prize, half of which must support young researchers. John Braithwaite of the Australian National University was recognized Monday for developing and spreading the practice of restorative justice, focusing on rehabilitating offenders through reconciliation with victims and the wider community. This year’s prizes will be awarded Nov. 21 in Rome.

