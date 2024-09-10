Election in Georgia’s Fulton County to be observed by independent monitor

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Fulton County has hired a team of independent monitors to observe its operations for this year’s general election. The monitoring of Fulton’s elections was proposed during the discussion of a resolution of a State Election Board case against the county stemming from an election recount in 2020. The county ultimately chose a monitoring proposal opposed by the Republican partisans who have a 3-2 majority on the State Election Board. A legal opinion written by state Attorney General Chris Carr and obtained by The Associated Press says the county was within its rights to do that.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.