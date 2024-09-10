Fourth death linked to Legionnaires’ disease cluster at New York assisted living facility

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A fourth person has died amid an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at an assisted living facility in upstate New York. The first three deaths were announced last week by Albany County officials. Now a total of 12 people have tested positive for the disease at Peregrine Senior Living at Shaker in Albany. County health officials have responded by working with Peregrine and area hospitals to make sure that people with symptoms are tested and treated. Legionnaires’ disease is a severe type of pneumonia caused by inhaling small water droplets containing the bacteria, which can lurk inside plumbing systems.

