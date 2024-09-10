Local Republican official in Michigan promises to certify election results after being sued

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A local Republican election official in Michigan has promised to certify the results of the November presidential election. The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan had sued Kalamazoo County Board of Canvassers member Robert Froman after a news article quoted him as saying he believed the 2020 election was “most definitely” stolen. Froman said he wouldn’t certify the upcoming November presidential results if a similar situation occurred. There was no widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Biden won Kalamazoo County by almost 20 percentage points four years ago and beat Trump in Michigan by nearly 155,000 votes.

