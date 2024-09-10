NFL investigating lawsuit filed against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, accused of sexual assault

CLEVELAND (AP) — The NFL said it is investigating the latest civil lawsuit filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to determine if he violated the league’s personal conduct policy. On Monday, a woman in Texas accused Watson of sexual assault in 2020 while he played for Houston. League spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league is reviewing the complaint. In the lawsuit, the woman alleges Watson forced himself on her sexually during an incident at her apartment. Watson was suspended 11 games by the league in 2022 after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage therapy sessions. The Browns traded five draft picks for the three-time Pro Bowler in 2022.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.