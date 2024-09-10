Smoke clouds Sao Paulo’s skies and the Pinheiros River turns emerald green amid fire and drought

SAO PAULO (AP) — A major river in the Brazilian metropolis Sao Paulo is suddenly emerald green and clear skies have turned from blue to grey. The changes suggested a fantasy world, but in fact environmental threats have transformed the reality of the city’s color palette in recent days. The state’s environmental authority attributes the Pinheiros River’s new green hue to an algae bloom, the result of severe drought that significantly lowered water levels. The phenomenon was visible starting Monday and continued Tuesday. Those same days, the city suffered from smoke-filled skies, which the agency attributed to a hot, dry air mass that complicates the dispersal of pollutants originating in areas with ongoing wildfires.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.