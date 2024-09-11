Democrats claiming Florida Senate seat is in play haven’t put money behind the effort to make it so

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida Democrats have been boldly proclaiming that Florida is in play for this year’s November elections, but their campaign spending hasn’t matched those claims. In the state’s U.S. Senate race, incumbent Sen. Rick Scott has outspent his Democratic challenger, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, by a 4-to-1 margin. Democrats hope ballot amendments on abortion rights and marijuana legalization will help boost turnout on their side. They also hope the switch from President Joe Biden to Vice President Kamala Harris will bring more Democrats to the polls. Scott and other Republicans say they are confident that Florida voters will back their candidates. They say any money Democrats spend in Florida will be wasted.

