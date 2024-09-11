Former South Carolina, Jets RB Kevin Long dies at 69

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kevin Long, who played running back at South Carolina before getting drafted by the New York Jets, has died at age 69. The university said Long died Tuesday. Curtis Frye, the former track coach at South Carolina who was a close friend of Long, spoke with Long’s wife and informed the university of his death. A cause of death was not provided. Long, who was from Clinton, South Carolina, played with the Gamecocks from 1973-76 and became the first running back in program history to surpass 1,000 yards in a season with 1,133 in 1975.

