Harris and Trump are jockeying for battleground states after their debate faceoff
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are each making a beeline for swing states that they hope to flip in their favor this year. Harris will hold rallies in Charlotte and Greensboro in North Carolina on Thursday, while Trump is heading to Tucson, Arizona. They’re each trying to expand their narrow paths to victory in a closely fought presidential campaign. The rallies come two days after their first, and perhaps only, debate in Philadelphia.