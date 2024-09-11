North Carolina’s public universities cut 59 positions as part of a massive DEI overhaul this summer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Newly released reports from North Carolina’s public university system to prove compliance with a new systemwide diversity policy show several DEI position cuts and reassignments were made. It also outlines several program changes as a result of the policy. The University of North Carolina Board of Governors in May voted to repeal and replace a previous diversity policy. The previous policy outlined various diversity jobs across the university system and its replacement removed those provisions. Universities had until Sept. 1 to turn in certification reports that show what actions they took to comply with the new policy.

