The first general election ballots are going in the mail as the presidential contest nears

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The first general election ballots for the presidential race are going out as Alabama officials begin mailing them to absentee voters with the Nov. 5 contest less than two months away. Wednesday’s milestone is a sign of how quickly Election Day is approaching. North Carolina had been scheduled to start sending absentee ballots last Friday. But that was delayed after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. successfully sued to have his name removed from the ballot. The first in-person voting for the fall election will begin next week in a handful of states.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.