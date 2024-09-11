The Oklahoma Supreme Court denies a request to reconsider Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit dismissal

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court has rejected a request to reconsider its ruling to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the two known living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The court on Tuesday turned away the request by 110-year-old Viola Fletcher and 109-year-old Lessie Benningfield Randle to rehear its June ruling that upheld a district court judge’s decision to dismiss the case in Tulsa. An attorney for the two was not immediately available for comment. Previously the attorney had asked the U.S. Department of Justice to open an investigation into the massacre that was one of the worst single acts of violence against Black people in U.S. history.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.