Two Black women could make US Senate history this election. But they strive to make a difference

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has the potential for history-making this fall. Two Black women could be elected to the chamber, a situation never seen before. Delaware’s Lisa Blunt Rochester marks the milestone saying the reason she does this work is not about making history, “but to make a difference.” Maryland’s Angela Alsobrooks said that people like her, and stories like hers, don’t usually make it to the U.S. Senate, “but they should.” To be sure there are hurdles ahead. While Blunt Rochester is on track to win her seat, Alsobrooks is in a fierce contest with Republican Larry Hogan, the former governor, in a race that could determine which party controls the Senate.

