After migrant boat tragedy, Senegal’s president vows sanctions against people smugglers

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal promised severe sanctions against people smugglers during his visit on Wednesday to the town of Mbour, the departure point of a boat that capsized on Sunday, killing at least 37 people. Mbour, a coastal city in Senegal nearly 50 miles south of the capital Dakar, is one of the many places from which young Senegalese people embark on a treacherous journey to Europe, trying to cross the Atlantic Ocean in pirogues, artisanal fishing boats.

