Alaska high court lets man serving a 20-year sentence remain in US House race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that a man serving a 20-year prison sentence can remain on the ranked choice general election ballot in the race for the state’s only U.S. House seat. The court in a brief order Thursday affirmed a lower court ruling in a case brought by the Alaska Democratic Party. Justice Susan Carney dissented. A full opinion is expected later. Democrats sued state elections officials to seek to have Eric Hafner removed from the November ballot. Hafner pleaded guilty in 2022 to charges of making threats against police officers, judges and others in New Jersey. In campaign records he gave his mailing address as a federal prison in New York.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.