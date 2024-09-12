Gunmen kill 3 border guards in an attack in restive southeastern Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State-run media are reporting that gunmen have killed three border guards and wounded one other person in restive southeastern Iran. IRNA news agency reported that a car opened fire on a border regiment vehicle in Mirjaveh county in southeast Sistan and Baluchistan province, near the Pakistani border, killing two soldiers and an officer. A civilian was wounded. IRNA said the militant group Jaish al-Adl, which allegedly seeks greater rights for the ethnic Baluch minority, claimed responsibility for the attack. In April, in two separate clashes in the province, at least 22 Iranian policemen died.

