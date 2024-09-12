It took 50,000 gallons of water to put out Tesla Semi fire in California, US agency says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says California firefighters had to douse a flaming battery in a Tesla Semi with about 50,000 gallons of water to put out flames after a crash. In addition to the huge amount of water sprayed in the Aug. 19 incident, firefighters used an aircraft to drop fire retardant on the “immediate area” of the electric truck as a precautionary measure. That’s from a preliminary report from the agency. Firefighters said previously that the battery reached temperatures of 1,000 degrees while it was in flames. The agency also found that the truck was not operating on one of Tesla’s partially automated driving systems at the time of the crash.

