Man accused in assault that critically wounded Ferguson officer now faces more charges

The man accused in an assault that left a Ferguson, Missouri, police officer fighting for his life is facing several additional charges after a grand jury indictment. Officer Travis Brown was critically injured while trying to make arrests during a protest on Aug. 9, the 10th anniversary of Michael Brown’s death in the St. Louis suburb. Elijah Gantt of East St. Louis, Illinois, was initially charged with three counts of fourth-degree assault on a special victim, resisting arrest, first-degree assault and property damage. After the grand jury indictment last week, Gantt faces additional counts of fourth-degree assault on a special victim, rioting, attempting to tamper with physical evidence and escape or attempted escape.

