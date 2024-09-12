Minnesota man sentenced to 30 years for shooting death of transgender woman

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man has been sentenced to a 30-year prison term for killing a transgender woman in Minneapolis last year. Damarean Bible was found guilty of second-degree murder in August. Minnesota Public Radio News reports that he was sentenced Wednesday. Bible admitted fatally shooting 38-year-old Savannah Ryan Williams on Nov. 29. LGBTQ+ activists had urged prosecutors to treat the killing as a hate crime, but Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said there wasn’t enough evidence to prove Bible’s motive. Bible spoke briefly at the sentencing hearing and apologized to the family. Prosecutor James Hannemon called the shooting “a cold-blooded, brazen killing” that was unprovoked.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.