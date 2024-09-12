Patriots, Seahawks look to move on from old coaches when they meet in New England

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks were models of NFL stability for more than a decade before moving on from longtime coaches in the offseason. Bill Belichick won six Super Bowls in New England in this century. Pete Carroll won back-to-back NFC titles and the only Super Bowl in franchise history. But both teams made changes on the sideline. And both won their first games under new coaches last week. New England beat Cincinnati 16-10 in Jerod Mayo’s coaching debut. And the Seahawks gave Mike Macdonald a win in his first game when they beat Denver 26-20.

