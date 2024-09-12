Young women are increasingly likely to identify as liberal, a Gallup analysis finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Young women are more liberal than they’ve been in decades. That’s according to a Gallup analysis of more than 20 years of polling data. The share of young women who hold liberal views on the environment, abortion, race relations and gun laws has also jumped by double digits. Becoming a more cohesive political group with distinctly liberal views could turn young women into a potent political force. It’s hard to pinpoint what’s making young women more liberal. But they’re now overwhelmingly aligned on issues such as environmental protection, gun policy and abortion.

