AP Decision Notes: What to expect in New Jersey’s special congressional election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in New Jersey’s 10th Congressional District will choose a successor on Wednesday to the late Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr. In the race, Democratic Newark City Council President LaMonica McIver, Republican small business owner Carmen Bucco and two minor-party candidates are running to serve out the remaining 15 weeks of Payne’s unexpired term. McIver and Bucco are also running in a separate election to serve a full term starting in January. Democrats have a considerable electoral advantage in the district.

