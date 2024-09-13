Arizona’s 1864 abortion ban is officially off the books

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Civil War-era ban on nearly all abortions is officially repealed. Saturday marks the day a repeal approved by state lawmakers and signed by the Democratic governor takes effect. The repeal effort followed a decision in April by the state Supreme Court to clear the way for the state to enforce the long-dormant 1864 law, which criminalized all abortions except when a woman’s life was at risk. The repeal comes as voters in the battleground state consider a ballot measure that would enshrine the right to an abortion in the state constitution. Abortion has been a key issue in Democratic campaigns since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.