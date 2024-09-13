Biden administration appears to be in no rush to stop U.S. Steel takeover by Nippon Steel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has voiced his opposition to Nippon Steel buying U.S. Steel, but the federal government appears to be in no hurry to block the deal. White House officials earlier this month did not deny that the president would formally block the acquisition. But the necessary report from the government’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has yet to be submitted to the White House. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says its an independent process that needs to be followed.

