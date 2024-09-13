Florida State asks judge to rule on parts of suit against ACC, hoping for resolution without trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State has asked a judge to decide key parts of its lawsuit against the Atlantic Coast Conference without a trial, hoping for a quicker resolution and path to a possible exit from the league. Florida State requested a partial summary judgment from the judge in a 574-page document filed this week in Leon County, the Tallahassee-based school’s home court. Florida State sued the ACC in December, challenging the validity of a contract that binds the school to the conference and other members through media rights. FSU claims the league’s exit fees and penalties for withdrawal are exorbitant and unfair.

