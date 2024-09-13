Germany signs agreement with Kenya to bring in skilled workers and plug labor market gaps

BERLIN (AP) — German and Kenyan officials have signed an agreement to promote the recruitment of skilled Kenyan workers who can fill gaps in Germany’s labor market, and to facilitate the repatriation of Kenyans who don’t have the right to stay in Germany. The agreement was signed during a visit to Berlin on Friday by Kenyan President William Ruto, who met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Ruto said the agreement benefits both sides because it brings together the potential of educated young Kenyans and German technology and resources. Experts say Germany needs about 400,000 skilled immigrants each year as its aging workforce shrinks.

