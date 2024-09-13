Jurors help detain a man who flees a Maine courthouse in handcuffs

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — A man convicted of assaulting a child tried to flee a courthouse in Maine but two jurors and a detective quickly foiled his escape attempt. Nicholas Carter, 31, on Wednesday ran out of the courthouse in Skowhegan while handcuffed. He had been found guilty of aggravated assault against a 14-month-old child. A series of videos shows Carter racing down a hallway in the courthouse while still in handcuffs and dodging an individual who attempted to block him. He can then be seen fleeing the courthouse chased by several other individuals before tripping and falling.

