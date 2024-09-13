Lawsuit alleges plot to run sham candidate so DeSantis appointee can win election

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A new lawsuit alleges that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other GOP officials were behind a plot to eliminate competition for the Republican governor’s appointee. The lawsuit filed this weeks says the goal was to make sure DeSantis appointee Andrew Bain faced no Republican competition in the race for State Attorney in Orlando. Bain is running with no party affiliation. He now faces Democrat Monique Worrell who DeSantis suspended last year in what opponents viewed as a political move. The lawsuit says the GOP candidate who won the primary was a sham candidate who dropped out earlier this month in order to help Bain’s chances.

