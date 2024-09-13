Nevada is joining the list of states using Medicaid to pay for more abortions

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada is joining a list of states easing access to abortion for more lower-income women. The state decided not to appeal a judge’s ruling from earlier this year that ordered the state to use its Medicaid funds to pay for abortions for people in the insurance program. Until now, it has paid to end pregnancies resulting from rape or incest — or that were necessary to save the life of the pregnant person. Even in states that generally allow abortion, Medicaid restrictions often affect their availability for lower-income women. Nevada is becoming the 18th without restrictions.

