Percival Everett, Rachel Kushner and Miranda July are fiction nominees for National Book Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Percival Everett’s “James,” his acclaimed retelling of Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” is a fiction nominee for the National Book Awards. The long list of 10 also includes Rachel Kushner’s innovative thriller, “Creation Lake,” and novelist-filmmaker Miranda July’s exploration of middle age, “All Fours.” The National Book Foundation released the fiction list Friday, capping a week of announcements in five competitive categories — fiction, nonfiction, young people’s literature, poetry and books in translation. Judges will narrow the lists to five on Oct. 1, and winners will be announced Nov. 20 during a dinner ceremony in Manhattan.

