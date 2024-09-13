Skip to Content
Serbia demands new elections in tense north Kosovo as well as return of Serb police and judiciary

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia has demanded that an election be held and ethnic Serbs return to police and judiciary in a Serb-populated northern region of Kosovo where tensions have fueled fears of instability and new armed clashes. Populist President Aleksandar Vucic also called for the withdrawal of Kosovo’s special police from the region bordering Serbia that remains a flashpoint amid stalled efforts by Western countries to help negotiate a solution to the dispute. The demands are unlikely to be met by Kosovo’s leadership.

Associated Press

